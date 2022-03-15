Warmest weather of the year on the way for south-central Wisconsin

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days:

The warmest weather of the year is on the way for south-central Wisconsin, with temperatures cracking 60 for the first time, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said the only precipitation chances over the next week are a 20% chance for rain on Monday.

Skies over Madison should be cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing Tuesday; mostly sunny Wednesday; mostly cloudy Thursday; partly sunny Friday; mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday; and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 54, 66, 55, 45, 52, 60 and 63, and lows Tuesday night through Sunday night around 36, 43, 33, 28, 35 and 43.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Katherine Noel forecasts a spotty, light rain shower possible for Madison on Thursday; possible mixed precipitation Thursday night; and a chance for mixed precipitation on Friday, mainly southeast of Madison.

Noel said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 53, 64, 54, 43, 50, 58 and 60, and overnight lows around 31, 38, 45, 35, 29, 32 and 35.

Monday’s high in Madison was 54 at 12:34 p.m., 11 degrees above normal and 24 degrees below the record high of 78 for March 14, set in 2012.

That record high was part of an incredible run of nine record highs in 12 days that included 83 on March 21, 2012 that was the warmest it's ever been in March in Madison, breaking the old mark of 82 set on March 29 in 1910 and 1986 and March 31 in 1981.

Monday’s low in Madison was 32 at 11:08 p.m., 7 degrees above normal and 36 degrees above the record low of 4 below for March 14, set in 1960.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 1.47 inches, 0.59 inches above normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.35 inches, 1.52 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for March 14 is 1.19 inches in 1944.

With no snow on Monday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 4.3 inches, 0.1 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 25.9 inches, 20.4 inches below normal.

Madison's record snowfall for March 14 is 6.3 inches in 1918.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.