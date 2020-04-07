Warmest day of year Tuesday across southern Wisconsin could feature severe storms

Next 12 Hours
Tuesday will be the warmest day of 2020 across southern Wisconsin and it could feature severe storms as a cold front moves through the area, leading to strong winds and much colder temperatures as it passes, according to forecasters.
There are chances for storms in the afternoon and evening, with the best window between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly southeast of a Darlington to Sheboygan line, with large hail and gusty winds the main hazards, the National Weather Service said.
The strong northwest winds that may gust to 40 miles per hour are expected later Wednesday afternoon into Thursday night.
The biggest threat for severe weather is south of Wisconsin.
"The combination of a front situated across the lower Great Lakes and Ohio Valley and a low pressure area moving along the boundary will serve as the set up for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.
Areas along and just to the south of this boundary will see the greatest threat for severe thunderstorms. Major Midwest metros such as Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky, fall within the severe weather bullseye through Tuesday night.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 3 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 74 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 43, Wednesday’s forecast features an 80% chance for showers after 1 p.m., possibly totaling a tenth to a quarter of inch, with a high near 61 and light and winds developing out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph in the morning.
Winds out of the northwest and west will gust to 25 mph Wednesday night, 35 mph Thursday and 30 mph Thursday night, with a chilly high Thursday near 41 under increasingly cloudy skies, sandwiching lows around 33 and 29.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Friday night, a 50% chance Saturday, a 30% chance Saturday night and Sunday, and a 20% chance for rain and snow showers Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 46, 50, 46 and 42, and lows Friday night through Sunday night around 34, 36 and 29.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a very warm Tuesday with isolated showers or storms, mainly later in the day; scattered late-day showers Wednesday, a possible few showers Saturday and Sunday, and a possible rain/snow mix Monday.
Tsaparis said highs Tuesday through Monday should be near 74, 64, 46, 48, 51, 47 and 46, and overnight lows around 43, 35, 29, 34, 36 and 29.
Monday’s high in Madison was 59 at 10:53 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 85 for April 6, set in 1991.
Monday’s low in Madison was 33 at 5:50 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of 4 for April 6, set in 1982.
Officially, 0.03 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.12 inches, 0.5 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 3.59 inches, 0.77 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 6.27 inches, 0.77 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 6 is 1.09 inches in 1929.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s April total stayed at zero, 0.8 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2.8 inches, 5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.5 inches, 4.6 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 6 is 4.5 inches in 1911.
