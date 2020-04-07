Warmest day of year Tuesday across southern Wisconsin could feature severe storms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tuesday will be the warmest day of 2020 across southern Wisconsin and it could feature severe storms as a cold front moves through the area, leading to strong winds and much colder temperatures as it passes, according to forecasters.

There are chances for storms in the afternoon and evening, with the best window between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly southeast of a Darlington to Sheboygan line, with large hail and gusty winds the main hazards, the National Weather Service said.

The strong northwest winds that may gust to 40 miles per hour are expected later Wednesday afternoon into Thursday night.

The biggest threat for severe weather is south of Wisconsin.

"The combination of a front situated across the lower Great Lakes and Ohio Valley and a low pressure area moving along the boundary will serve as the set up for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.