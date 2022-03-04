Warmest day of year, possible severe storms Saturday for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin should see the warmest day of the year on Saturday, possibly accompanied by severe storms that will be most likely in southwestern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Snow and especially ice will stay to the north, with several inches of snow possible in far northwestern Wisconsin, and a wide area getting a tenth to slightly more than a quarter of an inch of ice, the National Weather Service said.

Much of northern Wisconsin is under a winter weather advisory, with the northwestern corner under a winter storm warning.

Two separate rounds of severe weather, including possible tornadoes, will put tens of millions at risk across the central U.S. this weekend, as cold air to the north and warm and humid air to the south clash, with a strong jet stream in play, AccuWeather said.

Wisconsin is only under threat from the first system on Saturday, with the second hitting much more to the south.

“We have plenty of wind energy and we have the warmth for isolated severe thunderstorms to probably compensate for a lack of very moist air on Saturday afternoon and evening," AccuWeather chief on-air meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "The greatest risk with the brief thunderstorms during the first round of severe weather this weekend will be from damaging wind gusts, but there is the potential for a few isolated tornadoes as well."

The risk of severe storms on Saturday afternoon will begin to ramp up from eastern Nebraska to northeastern Kansas, then likely peak across Iowa and northern and central Missouri early Saturday evening. Even if the storms weaken, south-central and southeastern Wisconsin still could see thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 43 and light southeast winds increasing to 5 to 10 miles per hour in the morning, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 34 with a 20% chance for showers near daybreak, Saturday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 61 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

There’s a 90% chance for showers and storms overnight Saturday into Sunday, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, a low around 35, south winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest at 15 to 20 mph after midnight, and gusting to 40 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Sunday before 7 a.m.; a 50% chance for snow before 2 a.m. overnight Sunday into Monday, then snow and freezing rain between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., snow after 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., then rain and snow, ending with a 30% chance rain and snow Monday night before 7 p.m. There is a 20% chance for rain and snow Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, sunny Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 41, 37, 44 and 46, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 30, 23, 25 and 29.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Blaise Keller said the Madison area’s first severe weather event of the year will come as low pressure system moves through the center of the country over the weekend. The threat for showers and storms starts on Saturday, with some severe storms possible Saturday late afternoon and early evening.

Keller said it’s likely that storms will develop and be their strongest in Iowa, then die out as they enter into western Wisconsin overnight Saturday into Sunday.

After the storm system exits the region, Keller said flurries or sprinkles are possible Sunday, an isolated snow shower is possible Tuesday, and mixed precipitation is possible Thursday.

Keller said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 41, 60, 42, 39, 43, 44 and 43, and overnight lows around 33, 36, 28, 22, 26 and 29.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 32 at 3:35 p.m., 6 degrees below normal and 38 degrees below the record high of 70 for March 3, set in 1983.

Thursday’s low in Madison was 22 at 11:59 p.m., 1 degree above normal and 30 degrees above the record low of 8 below for March 3, set in 1884 and 2014.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at a trace, 0.19 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 0.88 inches, 2.3 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for March 3 is 1.95 inches in 1881.

With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at zero, 1 inch below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 21.6 inches, 21.5 inches below normal.

Madison's record snowfall for March 3 is 5 inches in 1953.

