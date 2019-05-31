The last day of May will be the warmest day of 2019 in Madison so far, if forecasts hold true.
The high temperature is expected to reach 85 on Friday, 5 degrees warmer than the only other days to reach the 80s this year, when it was 80 on April 21 and 80 on May 25.
The heat will be accompanied by sunshine, so sunglasses, sun block and a ready water supply could come in handy.
The National Weather Service said showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday, with the main body of storms happening north of Madison and Milwaukee.
"There's a slight risk of severe thunderstorms from mid- to late evening over portions of Green Lake, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties," the Weather Service said. "Large hail and strong winds are the main threats."
The rain will knock temperatures back closer to normal, with Saturday's high expected to only reach 72.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler is forecasting sunshine and highs right around 70 both Sunday and Monday, then partly sunny skies and a high of 76 on Tuesday.
We could see showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, and there are slight chances for the same both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs topping out in the mid-70s both days.
Thursday's high in Madison was 77, 4 degrees above normal and 15 degrees below the record high of 92 for May 30, set in 1953.
The low of 59 was 8 degrees above normal and 29 degrees above the record low of 30 for the date, set in 1965.
A trace of rain fell at the airport, keeping the May precipitation (rain and melted snow) total at 6.17 inches, 2.75 inches above normal.
For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 10.31 inches of precipitation, 1.29 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 15.81 inches of precipitation, 4.11 inches above normal.