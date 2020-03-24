Warmer, with periods of rain for southern Wisconsin, possibly pushing rivers above flood stage over weekend

Southern Wisconsin will see warmer weather, with periods of rain that could push rivers above flood stage over the weekend, according to forecasters.

There is a chance for thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday evening as strong low pressure moves through the region, the National Weather Service said.

There already is minor flooding on the Fox River near Berlin and it is likely on the Rock River near Afton, the Weather Service said.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 49 and southeast winds around 5 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 34, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for rain after 4 p.m., patchy fog before 8 a.m., otherwise mostly cloudy skies, a high near 56 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for rain are 70% Wednesday night, mainly before 1 a.m., with less than a tenth of an inch possible; 40% Thursday, mainly after 1 p.m.; 60% Thursday night, with some snow possibly mixed in after 2 a.m.; 50% Friday; 60% Friday night, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 70% Saturday; and 40% Saturday night, with some snow possibly mixed in after 2 a.m.