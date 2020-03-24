Warmer, with periods of rain for southern Wisconsin, possibly pushing rivers above flood stage over weekend

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see warmer weather, with periods of rain that could push rivers above flood stage over the weekend, according to forecasters.
There is a chance for thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday evening as strong low pressure moves through the region, the National Weather Service said.
There already is minor flooding on the Fox River near Berlin and it is likely on the Rock River near Afton, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 49 and southeast winds around 5 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 34, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for rain after 4 p.m., patchy fog before 8 a.m., otherwise mostly cloudy skies, a high near 56 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain are 70% Wednesday night, mainly before 1 a.m., with less than a tenth of an inch possible; 40% Thursday, mainly after 1 p.m.; 60% Thursday night, with some snow possibly mixed in after 2 a.m.; 50% Friday; 60% Friday night, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 70% Saturday; and 40% Saturday night, with some snow possibly mixed in after 2 a.m.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday and Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and sunny Monday, with highs near 48, 49, 54, 52 and 60, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 39, 36, 39, 35 and 33.
Monday’s high in Madison was 44 at 5:42 p.m., 2 degrees below normal and 34 degrees below the record high of 78 for March 23, set in 1910.
Monday’s low in Madison was 29 at 6:15 a.m., 2 degrees above normal and 35 degrees above the record low of 6 below for March 23, set in 1888.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 2.81 inches, 1.31 inches below normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 5.49 inches, 1.31 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 23 is 0.72 inches in 1913 and 2017.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.8 inches, 2.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.5 inches, 6.8 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 23 is 4.9 inches in 1956.
