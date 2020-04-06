Warmer with chances for strong thunderstorms to start week for southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The week will start with chances for thunderstorms, some possibly strong, and highs that will crack 70 for the first time this year on Tuesday, before much cooler weather moves in after the storms move out, according to forecasters.

There will be a chance for storms late Monday afternoon and night, mainly along and south of Interstate 94, then again Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a couple of strong storms possible, the National Weather Service said.

But the strongest chance for severe storms will be in states south of Wisconsin.

“The combination of a frontal boundary situated across the lower Great Lakes and Ohio Valley and low pressure moving along the boundary will serve as the set up for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda. “If storms quickly congeal into larger line segments or ‘squall lines,’ then damaging wind gusts will become the main threat, although even in these situations large hail and brief tornadoes can form.”