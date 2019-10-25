South-central Wisconsin will enjoy a warmer weekend with highs in the 50s, but it will turn much colder next week with multiple chances for snow, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Friday, look for patchy fog before 8 a.m., otherwise sunny skies, a high near 49 and calm wind becoming west winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 31, Saturday’s forecast features a 30% chance for rain, mainly after 5 p.m., with increasing clouds, a high near 53 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the east in the afternoon.
The chance for rain is 70% overnight Saturday into Sunday, possibly totaling a tenth to a quarter of an inch, as the lows falls to around 39.
Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 54 and west winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 50% chance for precipitation Monday night in the form of rain before 11 p.m., rain and snow from 11 p.m. through 4 a.m., then snow after 4 a.m.; 30% Tuesday in the form of snow before 8 a.m., rain and snow from 8 a.m. through noon, then rain after noon; 30% Tuesday night in the form of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then snow; 20% in the form of snow Wednesday night; and 20% in the form of rain and snow Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 44, 40, 37 and 40, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 34, 31, 26 and 26.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts a mild weekend, followed by much colder weather, with a few showers Saturday night mainly south and east lingering into Sunday morning, rain developing Monday night possibly mixed with snow and continuing Tuesday, and rain developing late in the day Wednesday, possibly mixed with snow and continuing into Thursday.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 45 at 4:13 p.m., 11 degrees below the normal high and 34 degrees below the record high of 79 for Oct. 24, set in 1963.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 30 at 11:45 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 12 degrees above the record low of 18 for Oct. 24, set in 1981.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 4.95 inches, 3.11 inches above normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 11.75 inches, 6.78 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 41.34 inches, 11.55 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 24 is 2.49 inches in 1991.
Madison has not received any measurable snow this snow season (since July 1), but on Oct. 24, 1951, the city saw a record 0.7 inches for the date.