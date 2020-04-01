Warmer Wednesday, even warmer Thursday and beyond for southern Wisconsin

After a chilly high of 39 on Tuesday in Madison, southern Wisconsin might crack 50 Wednesday and 60 Thursday, with the worst of the below-normal cold behind us, according to forecasters.

A big storm system will dump significant snowfall across several states well west of Wisconsin, while likely bringing rain here later this week, AccuWeather said.

Temperatures will dip as much as 20 to 30 degrees below normal for the first days of April from Billings, Montana, to Cheyenne, Wyoming; Rapid City, South Dakota, and Bismarck, North Dakota.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 50 and north winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the southeast in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 35, Thursday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 60 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

