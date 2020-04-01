Warmer Wednesday, even warmer Thursday and beyond for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a chilly high of 39 on Tuesday in Madison, southern Wisconsin might crack 50 Wednesday and 60 Thursday, with the worst of the below-normal cold behind us, according to forecasters.
A big storm system will dump significant snowfall across several states well west of Wisconsin, while likely bringing rain here later this week, AccuWeather said.
Temperatures will dip as much as 20 to 30 degrees below normal for the first days of April from Billings, Montana, to Cheyenne, Wyoming; Rapid City, South Dakota, and Bismarck, North Dakota.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 50 and north winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the southeast in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 35, Thursday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 60 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain are 30% Thursday night after 1 a.m.; 50% Friday; 80% Friday night, possibly totaling a tenth to a quarter of an inch; 40% Saturday; 20% Saturday night before 11 p.m.; 20% Sunday after 1 p.m.; 40% Sunday night, mainly after 1 a.m.; 50% Monday; 40% Monday night; and 30% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 61, 54, 58, 61 and 68, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 47, 38, 35, 41 and 50.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers early Friday, a few light showers Friday, possible morning showers Saturday, rain possible late Sunday night, possible scattered rain Monday into Tuesday, with some storms possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 50, 59, 59, 54, 58, 61 and 66, and overnight lows around 36, 43, 36, 31, 39, 48 and 47.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 39 at 6:30 p.m., 11 degrees above normal and 43 degrees below the record high of 82 for March 31, set in 1981.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 31 at 4:11 a.m., 1 degree above normal and 26 degrees above the record low of 5 for March 31, set in 1923 and 1969.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 3.47 inches, 1.27 inches above normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 6.15 inches, 1.27 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 31 is 1.52 inches in 1993.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.8 inches, 4.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.5 inches, 5.4 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 31 is 7.7 inches in 1926.
Photos: Remembering Madison's Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011
