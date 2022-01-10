Warmer weather on the way after bitterly cold start to week for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Warmer weather is on the way for southern Wisconsin after a bitterly cold start to the week, according to forecasters.
Wind chills as low as 25 below Monday morning and 20 below Tuesday morning will be replaced by highs in the 30s, the National Weather Service said.
A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon for counties to the north of the tier that includes Dane County.
The bitterly cold airmass means highs won’t get out of the middle teens in Chicago, and cities to the north, like Duluth, Minnesota and Grand Forks, North Dakota won't see temperatures rise above zero on Monday, with gusty winds making it feel even colder, AccuWeather said.
As the week continues, the cold will shift east, and milder air will move into the Midwest while the East Coast deals with the bitter cold.
"The coldest air of the season thus far will arrive for a majority of the Northeast and portions of the mid-Atlantic by Tuesday as Arctic air plunges into the northern U.S.," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
In Madison,Monday should be sunny and cold, with a high near 8 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour producing wind chill values of 5 below to 15 below, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 7 below with wind chill values of 10 below to 15 below, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 28 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph and gusting to 30 mph producing wind chills of 5 below to 15 below.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 23, Wednesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 35 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 40% chance for snow Friday, mainly after noon; a 60% chance Friday night, mainly before midnight; and a 20% chance for snow Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 32, 32, 24 and 24, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 18, 20, 19 and 7.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Katherine Noel forecasts flurries possible Wednesday, and a chance for light snow Friday and Saturday.
Noel said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 9, 29, 34, 32, 34, 24 and 25, and overnight lows around 4 below, 25, 16, 24, 20 and 11.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 28 at 3:36 a.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 9, set in 1939 and 2002.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 7 at 9:17 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal low and 32 degrees above the record low of 25 below for Jan. 9, set in 1875.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.07 inches, 0.34 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.76 inches, 0.28 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 9 is 0.75 inches, set in 1889.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s January and 2022 snow total stayed at 1.7 inches, 1.7 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 8.2 inches, 7.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 8.8 inches, 10.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 9 is 7.5 inches, set in 1889.
Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.