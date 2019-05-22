Temperatures won't be scorching hot, but at least we won't have to wear jackets in south-central Wisconsin heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

Forecasters are looking at highs in the mid- to upper 70s through Sunday, with a couple of chances for rain and thunderstorms.

After morning clouds on Wednesday, 27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said we should see sun and a high of 77, with winds in the 15-25 mph range.

There's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a great Thursday for the region, with sunny skies and a high of 72.

Rain could return late Thursday night and continue into Friday.

The Weather Service said there's a 50% chance of rain Thursday night and an 80% chance on Friday, with up to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible from showers and thunderstorms. The high could reach 73.

On Saturday, look for sun and 75, then partly sunny skies and 70 on Sunday.

Memorial Day on Monday could be a little cooler at 69, under partly sunny skies.

There's a 50% chance of rain Monday night, continuing into Tuesday, with a high of 67 forecast on Tuesday.

Tuesday's high of 54 was 16 degrees below normal and 35 degrees below the record high of 89 for May 21, set in 1972.

The low of 45 was 3 degrees below normal and 15 degrees above the record low of 30 for the date, set in 1997 and tied in 2002.

A third of an inch (0.33) of rain fell at the airport, putting the May precipitation total at 3.39 inches, 1.08 inches above normal.

The record precipitation (rain and melted snow) total on May 21 was 3.66 inches in 2004.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 7.53 inches of precipitation, 0.38 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 13.03 inches of precipitation, 2.44 inches above normal.