It took most of spring to break out of the cold, but warmer weather is finally coming to stay, we hope, in south-central Wisconsin.

Forecasters are calling for high temperatures in the 70s the rest of the week, but chances for rain practically every day and night could put a damper on the mild temperatures.

Tuesday's high should reach 69, according to 27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler, which could be the coolest day all week.

Skies should be partly to mostly sunny on Tuesday, before chances for rain start up Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service said there's a 20% chance for rain in the overnight hours up to 8 a.m. Wednesday, with clouds moving out to make way for mostly sunny skies and a high of 73.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Sunday, with the best chances for rain coming Thursday night, Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night.

Zeigler is looking at highs of 78 on Thursday, 73 on Friday and 78 again on Saturday.

Sunday's high should top out at 71, then the new work and school week should start out pretty nice, with partly sunny skies and 70 on Monday.

Monday's high in Madison of 66 was 2 degrees below normal and 22 degrees below the record high of 88 for May 13, set in 1977.

The low of 33 was 12 degrees below normal and 4 degrees above the record low of 29 for the date, set in 1966.

No rain fell at the airport, keeping the May precipitation total at 1.69 inches, 0.27 inches above normal.

The record precipitation (rain and melted snow) total on May 13 was 2.39 inches in 1978.

During the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 5.83 inches of precipitation, 1.19 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 11.33 inches of precipitation, 1.63 inches above normal.