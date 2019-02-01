Sub-zero temperatures and sunny skies are being replaced with above normal temperatures and moisture-laden skies this weekend in Madison.
The dramatic change started Friday morning when below zero readings finally moved to the positive side of zero by about 8 a.m., and have kept going up ever since.
The National Weather Service sees no change in the pattern, with the temperature rising to around 27 by 5 a.m. Saturday, then continuing to go up to a high of 36.
The unusual rise continues Saturday night with the temperature expected to hit 43 by 1 a.m. Sunday, stay around that mark most of the day, drop off to 39 Sunday night then rise to 48 on Monday.
During the temperature rise, rain, drizzle, freezing drizzle, and freezing rain are forecast, but the only measurable amount is likely a quarter-inch of rain on Monday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, temperature rising to 27 by 5 a.m.
- Saturday: A chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle, mainly after 3 p.m., high near 36.
- Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before midnight, then rain or freezing rain, temperature rising to 43 by 1 a.m.
- Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain, high near 43.
- Sunday night: A 60 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight, low around 39.
- Monday: A 90 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon, high near 48. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 18.
- Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of snow after noon, high near 31.
- Tuesday night: A 60 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight, low around 20.
- Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of snow, high near 28.
- Wednesday night: A 50 percent chance of snow, low around 11.
- Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow, high near 20.