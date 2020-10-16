Warmer to start weekend, then coldest air of season moves into southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see highs approaching 60 on Saturday, before barely getting into the 40s on Sunday, according to forecasters.
A freeze warning was in effect for the area from 1-8 a.m. Friday, but the low at the Dane County Regional Airport stayed above freezing, with a low of 35 reported at 5:53 a.m.
In Madison on Friday, there’s a 50% chance for showers after 1 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 52 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 33, with a 10% chance for showers and areas of frost between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., Saturday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers, mainly before 10 a.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 59 and south winds at 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 45 mph.
There’s a 30% chance for showers Saturday night after 1 a.m., with a low around 37, and Sunday features a 40% chance for showers, mainly before 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 44 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain and/or snow showers are 30% Monday through Tuesday night, 20% Wednesday night, and 30% Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 44, 48, 51 and 56, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 29, 32, 34 and 39.
27 Storm Track’s Katherine Noel forecasts a passing shower Friday, possible areas of frost early Saturday, a few showers mainly in the morning Saturday, a possible isolated morning shower Sunday, a possible few showers or flurries Sunday night, possible isolated showers possible late Monday, through Thursday.
Noel said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 51, 57, 45, 47, 50, 55 and 56, and overnight lows around 34, 37, 32, 35, 37 and 39.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 51 at 12:05 a.m., 8 degrees below the normal high and 35 degrees below the record high of 86 for Oct. 15, set in 1947.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 38 at 7:29 p.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 15 degrees above the record low of 23 for Oct. 15, set in 1876.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.31 inches, 0.84 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 3.72 inches, 0.56 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 32.87 inches, 3.77 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 15 is 1.67 inches in 2016.
