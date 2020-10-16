Warmer to start weekend, then coldest air of season moves into southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see highs approaching 60 on Saturday, before barely getting into the 40s on Sunday, according to forecasters.

A freeze warning was in effect for the area from 1-8 a.m. Friday, but the low at the Dane County Regional Airport stayed above freezing, with a low of 35 reported at 5:53 a.m.

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 50% chance for showers after 1 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 52 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 33, with a 10% chance for showers and areas of frost between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., Saturday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers, mainly before 10 a.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 59 and south winds at 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 45 mph.

There’s a 30% chance for showers Saturday night after 1 a.m., with a low around 37, and Sunday features a 40% chance for showers, mainly before 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 44 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for rain and/or snow showers are 30% Monday through Tuesday night, 20% Wednesday night, and 30% Thursday.