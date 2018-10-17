High temperatures in the Madison area could be about 10 degrees warmer on Thursday and Friday, but rain is forecast Friday and Saturday.
The National Weather Service said highs in the mid-50s are likely the next two days, before dipping to the 40s during the weekend.
Rain is possible Friday and Saturday, with winds gusting in the 30-35 mph range.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: Clear, low around 35.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 55.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 44.
- Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. high near 56. Winds gusting up to 35 mph.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m., then gradual clearing, low around 39. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of scattered showers after 8 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 46. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of scattered showers before 8 p.m., low around 30.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 47.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 37.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 53.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 36.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 49.