Warmer, sometimes wet Memorial Day weekend on tap for southern Wisconsin

A warmer and sometimes wet Memorial Day weekend is on tap for southern Wisconsin, with highs breaking into the 70s on Friday and cracking 80 over the weekend between possible showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, look for cloudy skies through mid-morning becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69 and southeast winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 55, Friday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 71 and winds developing out of the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms return at 20% Friday night; 60% Saturday, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 30% Saturday night; 60% Sunday, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 70% Sunday night, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 60% Monday; 30% Monday night; 40% Tuesday; 30% Tuesday night; and 40% Wednesday.

