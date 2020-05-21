Warmer, sometimes wet Memorial Day weekend on tap for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
A warmer and sometimes wet Memorial Day weekend is on tap for southern Wisconsin, with highs breaking into the 70s on Friday and cracking 80 over the weekend between possible showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, look for cloudy skies through mid-morning becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69 and southeast winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 55, Friday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 71 and winds developing out of the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms return at 20% Friday night; 60% Saturday, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 30% Saturday night; 60% Sunday, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 70% Sunday night, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 60% Monday; 30% Monday night; 40% Tuesday; 30% Tuesday night; and 40% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 76, 82, 78, 75 and 78, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 56, 62, 66, 61 and 60.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts quiet weather heading into the weekend, scattered showers and storms Saturday, possible isolated late-day storms Sunday, and possible storms Sunday night into Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs Thursday through Wednesday should be near 72, 73, 76, 82, 79, 76 and 78, and overnight lows around 54, 58, 59, 61, 58, 60 and 62.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 70 at 2:10 p.m., the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 91 for May 20, set in 1934.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 49 at 4:55 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 32 for May 20, set in 1954 and 1967.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.16 inches, 0.97 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 8.67 inches, 0.88 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 11.35 inches, 0.88 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 20 is 1.82 inches in 1913.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s May total stayed at a trace, 0.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.8 inches above normal.
Since records have been kept, Madison has never had snow on May 20.
