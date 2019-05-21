With the unofficial start to summer on Memorial Day on Monday, it's about time we get out of the 50s for high temperatures in south-central Wisconsin.

Tuesday could be the last day we see such cold highs for the upcoming week, with highs reaching up to 80 by Thursday, forecasters said.

The Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice, with some sun and highs around 70.

The National Weather Service said there's a 40% chance of showers Tuesday, mainly after 11 a.m., with winds gusting up to 30 mph and the high only reaching 51.

A warm front moving through the region Tuesday night will bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with up to a half-inch of rain possible. Winds are expected to gust up to 35 mph.

Strong winds continue on Wednesday as the showers end in the morning, with partly sunny skies and a high of 74 later in the day.

27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said highs could reach 80 both Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies on Thursday and a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

There are slight chances for rain during the weekend, but nothing to make you change outdoor plans.

The Weather Service pegs rain chances at 20% on Saturday morning, with the rest of the day being mostly sunny, the high topping out at 74.

Sunday's rain chances stay at 20%, with partly sunny skies and a high of 70.

Memorial Day's rain chances also stay at 20%, with partly sunny skies and a high of 68.

Monday's high of 58 was 12 degrees below normal and 33 degrees below the record high of 91 for May 20, set in1934.

The low of 41 was 6 degrees below normal and 9 degrees above the record low of 32 for the date, set in 1954 and tied in 1967.

No rain fell at the airport, keeping the May precipitation total at 3.06 inches, 0.87 inches above normal.

The record precipitation (rain and melted snow) total on May 20 was 1.82 inches in 1913.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 7.20 inches of precipitation, 0.59 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 12.70 inches of precipitation, 2.23 inches above normal.