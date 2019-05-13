Following a chilly weekend in Madison, warmer weather is on the way, but we might have to put up with a few showers and thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service said the 60-degree temperatures seen Monday afternoon will be moving up to the 70s by Wednesday, with the best chances for rain coming Thursday and Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 43.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 66.
- Tuesday night: A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, low around 51.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, high near 70.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 50.
- Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 72.
- Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 53.
- Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 70.
- Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 53.
- Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 74.
- Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 58.
- Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 71.