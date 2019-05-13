NWS 5-13-19 afternoon
National Weather Service

Following a chilly weekend in Madison, warmer weather is on the way, but we might have to put up with a few showers and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service said the 60-degree temperatures seen Monday afternoon will be moving up to the 70s by Wednesday, with the best chances for rain coming Thursday and Sunday.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

  • Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 43.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 66.
  • Tuesday night: A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, low around 51.
  • Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, high near 70.
  • Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 50.
  • Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 72.
  • Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 53.
  • Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 70.
  • Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 53.
  • Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 74.
  • Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 58.
  • Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 71.

