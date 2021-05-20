Warm weekend on tap for southern Wisconsin, with chances for showers and storms

Summer-like weather is on the way for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the mid-80s for the weekend and chances for showers and thunderstorms every day for the next week, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 77 and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 65 with a 20% chance for showers between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., Friday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers and storms, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 80 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 66, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 85, southwest winds around 10 mph, and a 20% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 67, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 85, west winds at 5 to 10 mph, and a 50% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 40% Sunday night, 50% Monday and Monday night, 40% Tuesday, and 30% Tuesday night and Wednesday.