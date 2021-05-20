Warm weekend on tap for southern Wisconsin, with chances for showers and storms

Next 12 Hours
Summer-like weather is on the way for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the mid-80s for the weekend and chances for showers and thunderstorms every day for the next week, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 77 and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 65 with a 20% chance for showers between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., Friday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers and storms, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 80 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 66, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 85, southwest winds around 10 mph, and a 20% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 67, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 85, west winds at 5 to 10 mph, and a 50% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 40% Sunday night, 50% Monday and Monday night, 40% Tuesday, and 30% Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 81, 82 and 76, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 61, 65 and 61.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated showers and storms Thursday, mainly to the west; a few showers and storms Friday, mainly to the west; an isolated storm possible later on Saturday; isolated storms, mainly later in the day Sunday; possible showers and storms Sunday night; isolated showers and storms possible Monday; and showers and storms possible Monday night into Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 80, 81, 87, 85, 86, 82 and 76, and overnight lows around 67, 65, 67, 62, 64 and 63.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 75 at 5:58 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 93 for May 19, set in 1975.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 63 at 7:32 a.m., 15 degrees above the normal low and 32 degrees above the record low of 31 for May 19, set in 2002.
Officially, 0.05 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.2 inches, 1.18 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 4.05 inches, 4.37 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 6.18 inches, 5.23 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 19 is 2.84 inches in 1933.
Madison has had no snow in May. Madison’s record snowfall for May 19 is a trace in 1892 and 1924.