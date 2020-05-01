Warm weekend on tap for southern Wisconsin, but cooler stretch to follow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A warm weekend is on tap for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday, before falling back to the 50s early next week, according to forecasters.

It also should be dry, which is good news for southeastern Wisconsin where minor flooding will continue on several rivers through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Hot weather well to the south of Wisconsin could lead to thunderstorms over the weekend in cities such as Cincinnati, St. Louis and Kansas City, AccuWeather said.

On Friday in Madison, there’s a 20% chance for showers after 3 p.m., with increasing clouds, a high near 67 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 53, Saturday should be partly sunny, with a high near 73 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the northwest in the morning.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 46, Sunday should be sunny, with a high near 73 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.