Warm weekend on tap for southern Wisconsin, but cooler stretch to follow

Next 12 Hours
A warm weekend is on tap for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday, before falling back to the 50s early next week, according to forecasters.
It also should be dry, which is good news for southeastern Wisconsin where minor flooding will continue on several rivers through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Hot weather well to the south of Wisconsin could lead to thunderstorms over the weekend in cities such as Cincinnati, St. Louis and Kansas City, AccuWeather said.
On Friday in Madison, there’s a 20% chance for showers after 3 p.m., with increasing clouds, a high near 67 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 53, Saturday should be partly sunny, with a high near 73 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the northwest in the morning.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 46, Sunday should be sunny, with a high near 73 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers are 30% Monday night, 50% Tuesday, 40% Tuesday night, and 30% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 59, 55, 58 and 61, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 39, 41, 42 and 42.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts an isolated sprinkle Friday afternoon and night, a stray shower later Saturday, showers developing Monday night, scattered showers and thundershowers Tuesday and Tuesday night, isolated showers decreasing Wednesday, and showers and thundershowers Thursday night.
Brown said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 66, 70, 71, 63, 56, 58 and 60, and overnight lows around 51, 47, 40, 41, 37 and 39.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 66 at 5 p.m., 3 degrees below the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 90 for April 30, set in 1952.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 42 at 10:40 p.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 15 degrees above the record low of 27 for April 30, set in 1956.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, putting Madison’s final April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 2.04 inches, 1.36 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 5.51 inches, 0.09 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 8.19 inches, 0.09 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 30 is 1.87 inches in 2003.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s April total finished at 0.2 inches, 2.4 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 30 is 7.8 inches in 1994.
Photos: Remembering huge snowstorm that hit Madison in April 1973
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!