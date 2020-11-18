Warm Wednesday, warmer Thursday for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Highs for southern Wisconsin will be in the 50s on Wednesday and 60s on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine, before cooling back to the 40s starting Saturday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 51 and south winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 41, Thursday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 62 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
After low overnight Thursday into Friday around 42, Friday should be partly sunny, with a high near 52 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain and/or snow showers are 40% Saturday and Saturday night, 30% Sunday, 20% Sunday night, and 20% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, sunny Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 41, 42, 41 and 42, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 32, 32, 27 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts nice weather heading into the weekend, an isolated shower possible Saturday, a few rain showers possible Saturday night, a light rain/snow mix possible Sunday, and a mix possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison should be 49, 62, 53, 45, 44, 43 and 44, and overnight lows around 42, 43, 31, 33, 30 and 33.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 39 at 3:13 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal high and 31 degrees below the record high of 70 for Nov. 17, set in 2016.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 23 at 7:04 a.m., 5 degrees below the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 1 below for Nov. 17, set in 1959.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.11 inches, 0.26 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 7.9 inches of precipitation, 1 inch above normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.05 inches of precipitation, 5.33 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 17 is 1.6 inches in 1931.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s November total stayed at a trace, 1.1 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.1 inches, 1.5 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 17 is 4.3 inches in 1892.
Photos: Remembering Madison's Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011
