Warm weather continues into next week for southern Wisconsin, storms possible at times

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see highs in the 80s into next week, with Saturday having the best chances for showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 87 and calm wind, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 67, Friday’s forecast features patchy fog before 9 a.m., otherwise sunny skies, a high near 84 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
There’s a 20% chance for showers and storms overnight Friday into Saturday after 2 a.m., a 50% chance Saturday mainly after 8 a.m., and a 40% chance Saturday night before 8 p.m.
Skies should be mostly sunny Saturday and sunny Sunday, with highs near 85 and 80, light winds, and lows Friday night and Saturday night around 69 and 60, respectively.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 20% Monday, 30% Monday night and Tuesday, and 50% Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 87, 86 and 82, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 61, 64 and 65.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Blaise Keller forecasts a possible isolated shower Thursday; a few showers and storms possible Friday night; scattered storms Saturday, especially in the morning; chance of storms overnight Sunday into Monday; a possible scattered storm Tuesday; possible storms Tuesday night; showers and storms possible Wednesday.
Keller said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 87, 89, 86, 83, 90, 87 and 77, and overnight lows around 67, 71, 59, 63, 67 and 66.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 88 at 5 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 13 degrees below the record high of 101 for Aug. 18, set in 1936.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 61 at 5:24 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 41 for Aug. 18, set in 1977.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s August total at 2.15 inches, 0.35 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 8.33 inches, 3.96 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 15.51 inches, 9.91 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 18 is 3.39 inches in 2007.