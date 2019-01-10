A gradual rise in temperatures should continue on Friday in Madison, with a chance for snow showers coming on Saturday.
The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the 30s through Wednesday, with the one chance for snow coming early Saturday into Saturday evening.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 19.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 34.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of snow after 1 a.m., low around 26.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 1 p.m., high near 33.
- Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 7 p.m., low around 25.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 34.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 23.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 37.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 25.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 37.
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 25.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 33.