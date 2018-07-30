High temperatures in the 80s should round out July in Madison, and August should start out the same way.
Forecasters are also looking at highs in the mid- to upper 80s for the weekend, with 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans saying we could see 90 by next Monday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a high near 80 this Monday under mostly sunny skies, with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorms after 4 p.m.
The chances for rain stay in the 20 percent to 30 percent range through Thursday, with highs hovering around 80 or slightly above that. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny.
Friday and Saturday look like the best days of the week weather-wise, with highs in the mid-80s and sunshine both days.
Humidity is expected to climb beginning on Saturday and continuing into next Monday.
Borremans said we could see an isolated thunderstorm on Sunday and next Monday, with highs of 89 and 90 respectively.
Sunday's high of 81 was normal for July 29 and 20 degrees below the record high of 101 for the date, set in 1916.
The low of 55 was 6 degrees below normal and 12 degrees above the record low of 43 for July 29, set in 1965.
No rain fell at the airport on Sunday, keeping the July total at 2.90 inches, 1.03 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on July 29 was 2.16 inches in 1959.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 8.57 inches of rain, 0.10 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 25.41 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.11 inches above normal.