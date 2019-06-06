The warm and sunny days we've seen in Madison this week are expected to continue through Saturday.
The National Weather Service said the next chance for rain comes Sunday, before sunshine comes back on Monday.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 81.
- Thursday night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m., otherwise mostly clear, low around 55.
- Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m., otherwise sunny, high near 76.
- Friday night: Clear, low around 57.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 81.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers after 2 a.m., low around 62.
- Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.
- Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 59.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 69.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 53.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 71.
- Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 56.
- Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 67.