Warm stretch on tap for southern Wisconsin with slight chances for storms

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy highs in the 80s to around 90 into early next week, with slight chances for thunderstorms, according to forecasters.

With a “backdoor” cold front moving in from the northeast, the National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for waves of 3 to 5 feet on Tuesday afternoon along Lake Michigan in eastern Wisconsin.

On Tuesday in Madison, there’s a 20% for showers and storms after 3 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 88 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of then north in the afternoon.

Overnight, the chance for showers and storms continues at 20% as the low falls to around 62.

Wednesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 82 and east winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20% Wednesday night through Friday, 30% Friday night, 40% Saturday, 20% Saturday night, and 20% Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday, with highs near 86, 90, 90, 89 and 87, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 64, 70, 73, 71 and 66.