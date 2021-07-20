Warm stretch on tap for southern Wisconsin with slight chances for storms

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy highs in the 80s to around 90 into early next week, with slight chances for thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
With a “backdoor” cold front moving in from the northeast, the National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for waves of 3 to 5 feet on Tuesday afternoon along Lake Michigan in eastern Wisconsin.
On Tuesday in Madison, there’s a 20% for showers and storms after 3 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 88 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of then north in the afternoon.
Overnight, the chance for showers and storms continues at 20% as the low falls to around 62.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 82 and east winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20% Wednesday night through Friday, 30% Friday night, 40% Saturday, 20% Saturday night, and 20% Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday, with highs near 86, 90, 90, 89 and 87, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 64, 70, 73, 71 and 66.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible stray storm later on Tuesday, possible isolated showers and storms Thursday, a possible isolated storm Thursday night, a possible stray storm Friday, possible storms late Friday night, and possible scattered showers and storms Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 88, 81, 88, 90, 89, 90 and 90, and overnight lows around 61, 66, 69, 70, 69 and 69.
Monday’s high in Madison was 85 at 2:33 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 12 degrees below the record high of 97 for July 19, set in 1964.
Monday’s low in Madison was 54 at 4:40 a.m., 8 degrees below the normal low and 5 degrees above the record low of 49 for July 19, set in 1929 and 2003.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s July total at 1.04 inches, 1.84 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 5.64 inches, 2.52 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 12.82 inches, 8.47 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 19 is 3.65 inches in 1950.