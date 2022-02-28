Warm start to week, next storm could bring rain, thunder, snow for weekend for southern Wisconsin

Highs in the 40s to start the week could melt southern Wisconsin’s minimal snowpack, but more might fall over the weekend, according to forecasters.

The system that will move through over the weekend is predicted to bring rain, thunder and snow to southern Wisconsin, and all snow to the north.

A pair of fast-moving Alberta clipper systems will sweep through the region this week, bringing some light snow in advance of the bigger weekend storm, AccuWeather said.

The weekend storm could bring an enhanced fire risk, flooding and severe weather to parts of the South and winter weather dangers across the northern U.S., including a narrow but impactful zone of ice across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast and accumulating snow.

In Madison on Monday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 45 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 30, the first day of meteorological spring on Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 45 and west winds around 5 mph turning out of the north in the afternoon.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 28, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance of snow before 9 a.m., rain and snow between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and rain after 11 a.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 43 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain and snow Friday, a 60% chance Friday night, an 80% chance Saturday, a 70% chance Saturday night, and a 30% chance Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday through Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 30, 38, 46 and 38, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 20, 22, 31 and 31.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts an isolated flurry or sprinkle possible later on Tuesday, light mixed precipitation developing late Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday, an isolated flurry possible Thursday, mixed precipitation possible later on Friday into Friday night, a mix to rain and thundershowers possible Saturday, a rain/mix possible Saturday night, flurries or sprinkles possible Sunday night, and a light snow/mix possible Sunday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 46, 45, 42, 34, 40, 48 and 39, and overnight lows around 29, 29, 21, 23, 31 and 30.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 40 at 4:39 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 58 for Feb. 27, set in 1976.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 22 at 6:43 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 35 degrees above the record low of 13 below for Feb. 27, set in 1994.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.4 inches, 1.06 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.57 inches, 1.99 inches below normal. The 2022 precipitation total stayed at 0.88 inches, 2.05 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 27 is 1.61 inches in 1948.

With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s February total stayed at 5.4 inches, 7 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21 inches, 17.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 21.6 inches, 20.1 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 27 is 7.1 inches in 1890.

Madison’s official snow depth is 2 inches.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.