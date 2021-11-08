Warm start to week for southern Wisconsin, much colder air to follow, but blizzard to stay well to north

Next 12 Hours
After an abnormally warm start to the week for southern Wisconsin, much colder air could bring the first snowflakes of the season by the weekend, but heavy snow will stay well to the north, according to forecasters.
The culprit is another system bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest and northern California that will reach the Plains by Wednesday, potentially bringing severe thunderstorms to the south and wintry weather that may turn into a blizzard to the north, AccuWeather said.
"One scenario involves the storm racing quickly through the northern Great Lakes into Canada, leaving behind less snow in its wake in the northern Plains and directing it farther north into Canada," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.
But the other scenario has the storm stalling in the upper Midwest, directing prolonged and at times heavy snow toward the northern Plains and upper Midwest. The snow could total a foot or more.
In both cases, the snow will miss southern Wisconsin, possible catching northwestern Wisconsin, though southern Wisconsin could see the first rain of November and then some snowflakes over the weekend.
In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, a high near 64 and west winds around 5 miles per hour, turning out of the north in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 47, Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 56 and northeast winds around 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 38, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers after noon, with partly sunny skies, a high near 57 and southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 90% chances for showers Wednesday night, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch; a 50% chance for showers Thursday; and a 20% chance for rain Friday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy on Thursday, partly sunny on Friday and Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday, with highs falling to around 45 by 5 p.m. Thursday, near 43 Friday, 39 Saturday and 40 Sunday, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 45, 35, 29 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts an abnormally warm start to the week; areas of drizzle possible after midnight overnight; a stray shower possible Tuesday; rain possible Wednesday night; rain likely Thursday; a light rain/snow mix possible Friday, after the cold air begins moving in; flurries or light snow possible Friday night; a light mix possible Saturday; light snow possible Saturday night; and a light snow mix possible Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 64, 56, 56 54, 40, 40 and 38, and overnight lows around 44, 32, 48, 45, 30 and 30.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 64 at 3:09 p.m., 15 degrees above the normal high and 12 degrees below the record high of 76 for Nov. 7, set in 1915.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 38 at 4:22 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal low and 37 degrees above the record low of 1 for Nov. 7, set in 1991.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at zero, 0.58 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 4.18 inches of precipitation, 2.6 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 20.77 inches of precipitation, 13.09 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 7 is 1.12 inches in 1891.
No snow has fallen in Madison this snow season (since July 1). The record snow for Nov. 7 is 3.2 inches in 1925.