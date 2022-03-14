Warm start to week before rain, snow chances return for south-central Wisconsin

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days:

South-central Wisconsin will enjoy a warm start to the week before rain and snow chances return Thursday into Friday, according to forecasters.

While quiet weather will be the rule early in the week for southern Wisconsin, a storm will move through northern Wisconsin dumping up to 3 to 5 inches of snow in a narrow swath by Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.

The highest totals will be along a line from roughly Rice Lake to Antigo to Crivitz.

In Madison on Monday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 51 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon, the Weather Service said

After an overnight low around 31, Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 52 and northeast winds around 5 miles per hour becoming calm.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 38, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 64 that would be Madison’s first day cracking 60 this year, and south winds at 5 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain Thursday after 1 p.m.; a 40% chance for rain Thursday night; a 40% chance for rain and snow Friday before 9 a.m., then rain; and a 20% chance for rain, mixing with snow after midnight Friday night, then gradually ending.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 57, 44, 50 and 59, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 43, 35, 31 and 33.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Katherine Noel also forecasts Wednesday looking to be the first day cracking 60 this year in Madison, and a chance for mixed precipitation late in the week.

Noel said there could be some light spotty mix, mainly north of Madison on Monday; possible spotty, light rain on Thursday; possible mixed precipitation overnight Thursday into Friday; and a chance for a mix on Friday.

Noel said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 51, 53, 63, 57, 43, 49 and 54, and overnight lows around 31, 38, 45, 35, 28 and 33.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 49 at 4:02 p.m., 7 degrees above normal and 22 degrees below the record high of 71 for March 13, set in 1990 and 1995.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 21 at 2:25 a.m., 3 degrees below normal and 27 degrees above the record low of 6 below for March 13, set in 1975.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 1.47 inches, 0.65 inches above normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.35 inches, 1.46 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for March 13 is 1.58 inches in 1990.

The 0.1 inches of snow on Sunday boosted Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total to 4.3 inches, 0.3 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 25.9 inches, 20.2 inches below normal.

Madison's record snowfall for March 13 is 6 inches in 1917.

Madison’s official snow depth is a trace.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.