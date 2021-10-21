Warm October no more as rainy system ushers coolest weather of season into southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin’s warm October ended as a rainy system ushered in the coolest weather of the season, with highs about 20 degrees lower than the 72 recorded in Madison on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
The cool stretch likely will feature the first widespread frost of the season Friday night and more is possible through the weekend during the early morning hours, the National Weather Service said.
This month has been the second-warmest October on record through the first 19 days for Madison and the warmest for Milwaukee. Madison's average temperature has been 61.9 compared to a normal of 52, while Milwaukee's average temperature has been 64.7 compared to a normal of 55.3.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 70% chance for showers, mainly before 1 p.m. and possibly totaling a tenth of an inch or less of rain, the Weather Service said. The high should be near 52, with west winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, turning out of the north in the afternoon.
The overnight low should be around 36, with possible widespread frost toward central Wisconsin. There is a frost advisory from 1-9 a.m. Friday for Crawford, Grant and Richland counties.
Friday should be partly sunny, with a high near 51 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 34, with areas of frost from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 53 and north winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers return at 60% Sunday, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch; 70% Sunday night, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 40% Monday; 30% Tuesday night; and 40% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 53, 51, 58 and 61, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 37, 44, 40 and 47.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers Thursday, mainly in the morning; a few showers possible later on Sunday; scattered showers likely Sunday night; scattered showers possible Monday; and a chance for showers Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 53, 52, 54, 54, 51, 57 and 59, and overnight lows around 34, 32, 36, 44, 43 and 44.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 72 at 3:01 p.m., 14 degrees above the normal high and 10 degrees below the record high of 82 for Oct. 20, set in 1953.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 48 at 6:11 a.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 28 degrees above the record low of 20 for Oct. 20, set in 1952.
Officially, 0.02 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s October total to 1.29 inches, 0.53 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison now has received 3.63 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 1.62 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 20.22 inches of precipitation, 12.11 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 20 is 1.65 inches in 1934.
No snow has been recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport this snow season (since July 1). The record snow for Oct. 20 is 0.5 inches in 1989.