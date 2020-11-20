Warm November Friday, colder weather to follow for southern Wisconsin

A warm November Friday with highs in the 50s for southern Wisconsin, will be followed by much colder weather with highs back to the 40s and 30s starting Saturday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 51 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 28, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 40 and northwest winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 29, Sunday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 43 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow showers Monday night after midnight; a 50% chance for snow showers before 9 a.m., then rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain showers after 1 p.m. Tuesday; a 40% chance for rain showers before 2 a.m., then rain and snow showers Tuesday night; a 20% chance for showers Wednesday night.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday and Thanksgiving, with highs near 39, 42, 44 and 45, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 26, 28, 33 and 34.