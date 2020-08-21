Warm, mostly sunny late summer weekend on way for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a warm and mostly sunny late summer weekend, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and even warmer weather next week, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 84 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 62, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday night into Sunday around 65 with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms, Sunday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 85 and southwest winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s just a 20% chance for showers and storms Wednesday night and Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday, and sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 86, 89, 88 and 87, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 64, 66, 65 and 67.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts warm weather over the next week, with plenty pf sunshine, an isolated storm possible Saturday, a few storms possible Saturday night, Sunday, and again Thursday and Thursday night.
Tsaparis said highs Friday through Thursday should be near 84, 86, 85, 87, 90, 90 and 88, and overnight lows around 65, 67, 66, 68, 68 and 69.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 82 at 4:05 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 16 degrees below the record high of 98 for Aug. 20, set in 1916 and 1955.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 66 at 6:40 a.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 27 degrees above the record low of 66 for Aug. 20, set in 1950 and 1967.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s August total at 1.13 inches, 1.7 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 13.79 inches, 2.24 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 27.4 inches, 4.02 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 20 is 3.78 inches in 2018.
From the archives: Deadly tornado leveled Barneveld in 1984
Barneveld aerial, 1984
Barneveld car lot, 1984
Lutheran church in Barneveld, 1984
Barneveld tornado wreckage, 1984
Barneveld tornado, view of downtown, 1984
Barneveld aftermath, 1984
Barneveld tornado rescue, 1984
Barneveld tornado devastation, 1984
Barneveld tornado, 1984
Barneveld power line, 1984
Barneveld aerial view, 1984
Barneveld damage, 1984
Barneveld tornado aerial, 1984
Barneveld town meeting, 1984
Arneson home, 1984
Sweep through town, 1984
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!