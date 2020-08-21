Warm, mostly sunny late summer weekend on way for southern Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a warm and mostly sunny late summer weekend, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and even warmer weather next week, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 84 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 62, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday night into Sunday around 65 with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms, Sunday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 85 and southwest winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s just a 20% chance for showers and storms Wednesday night and Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday, and sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 86, 89, 88 and 87, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 64, 66, 65 and 67.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts warm weather over the next week, with plenty pf sunshine, an isolated storm possible Saturday, a few storms possible Saturday night, Sunday, and again Thursday and Thursday night.