Warm January giving way to even warmer start to February for south-central Wisconsin

Heading into the final day of January, Madison was enjoying the 11th-warmest January on record, and the first weekend of February will feature an early hint of spring, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said on Thursday that Madison’s preliminary mean temperature for January was 25.9 degrees, while it was 30.1 degrees for Milwaukee, making it the eighth-warmest January on record.
Friday is starting out with some patchy freezing drizzle causing isolated slick spots on roads across south-central and southeast Wisconsin, and freezing drizzle and light snow may cause slick spots on roads again Friday night, the Weather Service said.
Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-30s on Saturday and push 50 on Sunday, with sunshine that hasn’t been seen for several days.
But a period of accumulating snow is possible Monday night through Wednesday for portions of southern Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Friday, look for cloudy skies, a high near 34 and south winds around 5 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for snow and freezing drizzle before midnight, then freezing drizzle from midnight to 5 a.m., as the low falls to around 29.
Saturday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 and southwest winds around 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday low around 32, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 48 and west winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 50% chance for rain and snow Monday night, and chances for snow at 50% Tuesday, 40% Tuesday night, 30% Wednesday, and 20% Wednesday night into Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be increasingly cloudy Monday, cloudy Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 38, 31, 28 and 32, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 31, 29, 20 and 17.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts some patchy freezing drizzle Friday morning, patchy freezing drizzle and a little light snow Friday evening into the overnight, a slight chance of snow Tuesday, and a chance of snow Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs Friday through Thursday should be around 33, 36, 46, 37, 29, 27 and 29, and overnight lows near 28, 29, 25, 23, 24, 8 and 10.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 30 at 6:30 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 47 for Jan. 30, set in 1974.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 24 at 5:53 a.m., 12 degrees above the normal low and 61 degrees above the record low of 37 below for Jan. 30, set in 1951 and also the lowest temperature ever recorded in Madison.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s January and 2020 total at 1.73 inches, 0.54 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.25 inches, 0.32 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 30 is 0.65 inches, set in 1947.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s January and 2020 snow total at 18.7 inches, 6.2 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21.6 inches, 4.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 37.3 inches, 7.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 30 is 5.8 inches, set in 2013.
Madison’s official snow depth is 6 inches.
