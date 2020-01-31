Warm January giving way to even warmer start to February for south-central Wisconsin

Heading into the final day of January, Madison was enjoying the 11th-warmest January on record, and the first weekend of February will feature an early hint of spring, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said on Thursday that Madison’s preliminary mean temperature for January was 25.9 degrees, while it was 30.1 degrees for Milwaukee, making it the eighth-warmest January on record.

Friday is starting out with some patchy freezing drizzle causing isolated slick spots on roads across south-central and southeast Wisconsin, and freezing drizzle and light snow may cause slick spots on roads again Friday night, the Weather Service said.

Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-30s on Saturday and push 50 on Sunday, with sunshine that hasn’t been seen for several days.

But a period of accumulating snow is possible Monday night through Wednesday for portions of southern Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, look for cloudy skies, a high near 34 and south winds around 5 miles per hour.

Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for snow and freezing drizzle before midnight, then freezing drizzle from midnight to 5 a.m., as the low falls to around 29.