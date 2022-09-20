Warm front Tuesday, cold front Wednesday in southern Wisconsin

Isolated showers and storms Tuesday morning in southern Wisconsin as a warm front works over us. The best chance of rain for Madison and areas west will be during the early morning hours with the best chance for locations closer to Lake Michigan being during the late morning hours. A few showers and storms will still be possible in the afternoon, but many will stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will eventually become mostly sunny. Expect a warm and breezy day. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s with winds gusting around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies and dry conditions are expected during the evening hours, but late Tuesday night, isolated showers and storms will return with partly cloudy skies. A light breeze will continue to be around and we'll only cool down into the upper 60s. Normal low temperatures this time of year are around 50 degrees!

A cold front will keep the chance for isolated showers and storms going on Wednesday. The best chance of rain will be during the late morning and early afternoon hours along the cold front. Slightly more activity is expected to the east than west, so places like Racine and Kenosha have a better shot at seeing rain than Madison. High temperatures will average the in the mid 70s across southern Wisconsin with temperatures slightly cooler to the west than east due to the earlier arrival time of the cold front. Breezy conditions are expected once again with winds gusting around 25 mph.

The chance of showers will come to an end around the Madison area in the late afternoon Wednesday with activity clearing places along Lake Michigan during the early evening hours. Temperatures will continue to drop. Lows Wednesday night will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Our first day of fall looks dry and cool. High temperatures on Thursday will only reach the low 60s with winds still gusting around 20 mph in the afternoon.