More rain coming
Buy Now

UW-Madison junior Mitchell Glodowski makes his way along the shores of Lake Mendota on the campus as a Sunday evening storm front moves through the area.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

A low pressure system moving east is pushing a warm front through Wisconsin Monday into Tuesday, but a cold front will follow the warm front, making for the chance of several inches of rain and much colder temperatures by Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said south-central Wisconsin will see high temperatures, humidity, winds, showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday, then a drop in temperatures by almost 20 degrees on Wednesday when the cold front comes through.

Rain could total over 2 inches during the cold front passage, with some areas getting up to 4 inches.

A flash flood watch is in effect from late Monday night through Wednesday morning.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight, low around 73. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
  • Tuesday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m., high near 82. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
  • Tuesday night: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 61. Up to 2 inches of rain is possible.
  • Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny, high near 69.
  • Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 54.
  • Thursday: Sunny, high near 71.
  • Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 58.
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 76.
  • Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 65.
  • Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 78.
  • Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 61.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 76.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.