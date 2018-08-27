A low pressure system moving east is pushing a warm front through Wisconsin Monday into Tuesday, but a cold front will follow the warm front, making for the chance of several inches of rain and much colder temperatures by Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said south-central Wisconsin will see high temperatures, humidity, winds, showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday, then a drop in temperatures by almost 20 degrees on Wednesday when the cold front comes through.
Rain could total over 2 inches during the cold front passage, with some areas getting up to 4 inches.
A flash flood watch is in effect from late Monday night through Wednesday morning.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight, low around 73. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Tuesday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m., high near 82. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Tuesday night: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 61. Up to 2 inches of rain is possible.
- Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny, high near 69.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 54.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 71.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 58.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 76.
- Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 65.
- Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 78.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 61.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 76.