The great weather we've seen in south-central Wisconsin the past two weeks will continue into next week, with only a slight chance of rain coming Saturday afternoon.
Forecasters are mostly calling for sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s to upper 80s Friday through Thursday, with showers and storms possibly popping up Saturday and again Monday night.
The National Weather Service puts rain chances at 30% between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 30% Monday night, mainly after 1 a.m.
There also are 20% chances for rain Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, but skies should be mostly sunny all three days.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier is calling for sun and a high of 84 on Friday, 85 with a few stray storms on Saturday, 86 and sunny on Sunday and 89 and sunny on Monday.
The Weather Service is looking at sun and 81 on Tuesday, sun and 79 on Wednesday and sun and 79 on Thursday.
Thursday's high in Madison was the normal 81, 20 degrees below the record high of 101 for Aug. 1, set in 1988.
The low of 53 was 8 degrees below normal and 6 degrees above the record low of 47 for the date, set in 1976.
No rain fell at the airport, so the August rainfall total is at zero. Normal daily rainfall in August is 0.13 inches.
The record rainfall on Aug. 1 was 2.79 inches in 1931.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 10.93 inches of rain, 2.08 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 26.74 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 6.06 inches above normal.