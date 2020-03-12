Warm and rainy Thursday could feature some rumbles of thunder across southern Wisconsin, colder air to follow

Next 12 Hours
A warm and rainy Thursday could feature some rumbles of thunder across southern Wisconsin, with highs hitting the mid-50s before dropping to the 40s and 30s starting Friday, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said no hazardous weather is expected.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 90% chance for rain with thunderstorms possible after 4 p.m., and possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, and higher amounts possible in any storms that develop. There will be patchy fog before 11 a.m., a high near 56 and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The chance for rain is 80% overnight, with less than a tenth of an inch possible, except higher amounts could be seen in any storms that may develop, as the low falls to around 29.
Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 43 and west winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 27, Saturday should be cloudy, with a high near 39 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 24, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 42 and east winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain Monday night after 8 p.m., mixing with snow after 5 a.m. into Tuesday, and a 30% chance for rain and snow Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near47, 47 and 51, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 26, 33 and 32.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered rain Thursday, and then quiet until there’s a chance for rain Wednesday, with highs near 54, 45, 39, 44, 48, 47 and 50, and overnight lows around 30, 27, 23, 26, 32, 35 and 30.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 43 at 6:06 p.m., 2 degrees above normal and 22 degrees below the record high of 65 for March 11, set in 1977, 2006 and 2012.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 33 at 11:27 p.m., 10 degrees above normal and 42 degrees above the record low of 9 below for March 11, set in 1948.
Officially, 0.23 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.79 inches, 0.12 inches above normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total rose to 3.47 inches, 0.12 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 11 is 0.89 inches in 1898.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 0.7 inches, 2.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 51.4 inches, 7.2 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 11 is 6.2 inches in 1941.
