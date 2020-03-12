Warm and rainy Thursday could feature some rumbles of thunder across southern Wisconsin, colder air to follow

A warm and rainy Thursday could feature some rumbles of thunder across southern Wisconsin, with highs hitting the mid-50s before dropping to the 40s and 30s starting Friday, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said no hazardous weather is expected.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 90% chance for rain with thunderstorms possible after 4 p.m., and possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, and higher amounts possible in any storms that develop. There will be patchy fog before 11 a.m., a high near 56 and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.

The chance for rain is 80% overnight, with less than a tenth of an inch possible, except higher amounts could be seen in any storms that may develop, as the low falls to around 29.

Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 43 and west winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 27, Saturday should be cloudy, with a high near 39 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 24, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 42 and east winds around 10 mph.