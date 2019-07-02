The warm and humid days of summer should continue in south-central Wisconsin until Friday, with cooler weather moving in for the weekend.
The National Weather Service is also looking at the chance for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday.
On Tuesday, scattered thunderstorms are expected across southern Wisconsin into the evening, with a marginal risk of severe storms. The main threats from any severe weather would be high winds and locally heavy rainfall.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said highs should reach 85 on Tuesday, 86 on Wednesday and 85 on the Fourth of July on Thursday.
Rain chances are pegged at 50% Tuesday, 40% Wednesday and 50% on the Fourth of July, but there's no worries that any of the days would be total washouts.
Shower and thunderstorm chances continue at 50% on Friday and 40% on Saturday, with highs of 80 and 76, respectively.
Sunday looks great with sunshine and a high of 73, then more of the same to start the new work week with sunshine and 74 on Monday.
Monday's high of 86 was 4 degrees above normal and 11 degrees below the record high of 97 for July 2, set in 1910 and tied in 1931.
In case you're wondering when the record streak of days in the 100-degree range started in Madison, it's today, July 2, 2012, when the high was 97, followed by a 96 then three days in the 100s, including 102 on the Fourth of July, 104 on July 5 and 102 on July 6. That stretch seven years ago were new record highs for each of those days.
The low on Monday was 66, 6 degrees above normal and 26 degrees above the record low of 40 for July 1, set in 1965.
No rain fell at the airport, so the July rainfall total is at zero. The record rainfall on July 1 was 1.84 inches in 1991.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 5.16 inches of rain, 0.48 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 20.97 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 4.46 inches above normal.