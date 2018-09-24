A very nice Monday in Madison will be followed by a stormy Tuesday, then much cooler temperatures the rest of the week, according to forecasts.
Sun and 72 is a nice start to the work week, but clouds are expected to move in overnight, with showers and thunderstorms coming in as a cold front moves through the region.
The National Weather Service said the best chance for rain comes Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, with up to a half-inch of rain possible.
Tuesday's high of 72 could be the last we see of the 70s for awhile.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans is forecasting highs of 61 on Wednesday, 62 on Thursday, 59 on Friday, 56 on Saturday and 62 on Sunday, and lows in the 40s.
The Weather Service said there's a slight chance for rain Thursday and Saturday and a better chance on Sunday.
Scattered showers and storms could continue next Monday with a high of 67, Borremans said.
Sunday's high of 71 was 2 degrees above normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 92 for Sept. 23, set in 2017.
The low on Sunday was 45, 2 degrees below normal and 19 degrees above the record low of 26 for the date, set in 1974.
No rain fell at the airport on Sunday, keeping the September and meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall total at 4.08 inches, 1.60 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 40.11 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 12.81 inches above normal.
Snow is a long way off, but a trace of snow fell in Madison Sept. 23, 1928.