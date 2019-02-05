Travel in southern Wisconsin could be very hazardous starting later Tuesday, as a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet moves into the region, the first of two storms heading our way.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for 10 counties in southwest and south-central Wisconsin, and from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in southeast Wisconsin.
"Freezing rain and sleet will likely result in hazardous driving conditions later this afternoon through tonight, perhaps stretching into Wednesday morning," the advisory said.
Ice accumulations between a tenth and two-tenths of an inch are expected, mainly east and south of Madison, while some areas near Kenosha could get a quarter-inch of ice.
The high temperature on Tuesday is expected to reach 27, and it won't drop off much at night, before climbing to the freezing mark (32) on Wednesday.
The second storm is expected to bring the same wintry mix, starting Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday evening.
The Weather Service said the main impact will be freezing rain Wednesday night, with a tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice possible.
Temperatures will be a little warmer Thursday, so we could see rain mixed with freezing rain during the day, before changing to snow at night.
Less than a half-inch of snow is expected.
The sun will be a welcome sight on Friday, but temperatures will plummet with the high only reaching 11, thanks to the storm system moving out and cold air moving in.
We could see below zero temperatures Friday night into Saturday, with the Weather Service calling for a low of 5 below and Borremans forecasting a low of 10 below.
Saturday should be sunny with a high in the upper teens, then we could see some light snow on Sunday with a high of 25.
Monday should be mostly cloudy with a high around 26, the we could see a little light snow next Tuesday with a high of 20.
Monday's high of 45 was 17 degrees above normal and 10 degrees below the record high of 55 for Feb. 4, set in 1890.
The low of 20 was 8 degrees above normal and 43 degrees above the record low of 23 below for the date, set in 1965.
Light rain added up to 0.27 of an inch of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at the airport, bringing the February total up to 0.28 inches, 0.11 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Feb. 4 was 1.47 inches in 1986.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 4.94 inches of precipitation, 1.80 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 2.84 inches of precipitation, 1.44 inches above normal.
Snowfall stayed at 0.1 inches for February, 1.6 inches below normal; 25.7 inches for winter, 2.4 inches below normal; and 29.1 inches for the snow season, 3.1 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Feb. 4 was 6.0 inches in 1903.