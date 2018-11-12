Following a frigid night in Madison with temperatures expected to drop to the teens, sunshine should dominate the sky every day the rest of the week.
The National Weather Service said highs should range from the mid-20s to low 40s.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear, low around 17.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 26.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 18.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 38.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 26.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 43.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 31.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 39.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight, low around 26.
- Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers, high near 32.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 20.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 34.