Following a night when the temperature is expected to drop to 13, we should see a slight warm up starting Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said sunshine should dominate the sky Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s rounding out the work week.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: Clear, low around 13.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 37.
- Wednesday night: Clear, low around 24.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 43.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 30.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 42.
- Friday night: A 30 percent chance of rain showers before 10 p.m., rain and snow showers between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., then snow showers after 2 a.m., low around 29.
- Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 a.m., high near 33.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 19.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 33.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 38.