UW study shows retreating snow cover could produce winter rains over Great Plains

By 2100, climate models predict only the northern half of the state will regularly be snow-covered in December, and the entire state will generally be bare in March.

Given those changes, Desai set out to test whether a shifting snow line would bring storms with it.

Ryan Clare, one of Desai’s graduate students, ran 500 simulations using decades of weather data and computerized forecast models. Focusing on the Great Plains, Clare would go back in time to a few days before a storm and move the snow line to test whether it would affect the storm’s trajectory.

The results were surprising: While some storms moved north, the effect wasn’t uniform. But the storms consistently delivered more precipitation.

“Storms that are now over this moister, darker, warmer ground … are more intense,” Desai said. “But they’re also more likely to be slightly warmer, which means the increasing likelihood that you get rain instead of snow.”

If that rain falls on frozen ground, it could create the potential for more runoff, erosion, flooding and other problems.