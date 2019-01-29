In line with the decision of governments, shopping malls and schools, the U.S. Postal Service said late Tuesday it was suspending regular mail delivery on Wednesday across Wisconsin, including in the Madison area.
Residents across Wisconsin can expect a one-day delay in their mail as they hunker down Wednesday during sub-zero temperatures accompanied by wind chills that could make it feel as low as minus 40 to minus 55 degrees in the south-central part of the state.
In a statement, USPS said the Wisconsin ZIP codes that start with 530-532, 535, 537-539, 541-545, and 549, and the Illinois ZIP codes that start with 600, 602, and 610-611, would not be getting regular mail Wednesday.
The decision was made due to "forecasts predicting temperatures to reach historic low levels," the statement said.
Those ZIP code ranges cover most of the eastern half of Wisconsin, including the Fox River Valley, Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan and Wausau areas.
Although, express mail delivery to metropolitan areas in the affected ZIP codes would be available Wednesday, said USPS spokesman Sean Hargadon, and post offices would be open for retail services.
Earlier Tuesday, the postal service announced it would suspend Wednesday delivery to western Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and western Illinois, according to the Associated Press.