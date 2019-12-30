Update: Winter weather advisory issued for Dane, Iowa, Jefferson counties as snowstorm moves in Monday afternoon

In Madison, rain and snow Monday will become all snow after 5 p.m. and mainly end by 5 a.m., with possible accumulation of less than a half-inch during the day Monday and 1 to 3 inches overnight, the Weather Service said.

The high Monday should be near 34, with west winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, and the overnight low around 26, with west winds around 20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.

On Tuesday, cloudy skies should gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31 and northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

The low New Year’s Eve should be around 19, and New Year's Day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 38 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for precipitation return at 20% for rain after noon Thursday, 30% for rain Thursday night, 20% for rain and snow Friday through Saturday night.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, cloudy Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 43, 41, 35 and 34, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 32, 34, 27 and 24.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 54 at 2:34 p.m., 27 degrees above the normal high and tying the record high for Dec. 29, set in 1984.