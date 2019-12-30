Update: Winter weather advisory issued for Dane, Iowa, Jefferson counties as snowstorm moves in Monday afternoon

Next 12 Hours
Update: A winter weather advisory was issued late Monday morning for Dane, Iowa and Jefferson counties from 4 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, with 2 to 4 inches of snow and winds gusting to 35 mph expected.
The Madison Streets Division said 32 trucks will be deployed to spread salt and plow main thoroughfares, and four additional trucks will be deployed to apply sand to residential hills, curves, and intersections, with the 36 trucks working from when the snow begins to accumulate on the roads into the morning.
The Streets Division will plow all streets in Madison only if 3 or more inches of snow falls and the storm is at or near its end.
A snowstorm Monday into early Tuesday will hit southern Wisconsin harder than predicted earlier, with the most falling to the north and west and the least to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Once the storm moves out, 2019 should end and 2020 begin with quiet weather.
The Madison area is expected to see 2 to 4 inches Monday night into Tuesday, with 1 to 2 inches in southeast Wisconsin, and 3 to 6 inches in areas just to the north of Dane County, the National Weather Service said.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis predicts 1 to 3 inches in areas just to the south of Madison, 2 to 4 inches in the Madison area, and 3 to 5 inches in areas just to the north of Madison.
There is a winter storm warning for Juneau and Adams counties through midnight, and a winter weather advisory for Crawford, Columbia, Dodge, Grant, Green Lake, Marquette, Richland and Sauk counties from noon Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Expected snow totals across Wisconsin include 3 to 7 inches in La Crosse, 4 to 10 inches in Eau Claire, 10 inches in Eagle River, 5 inches in Green Bay, and 1 to 2 inches in Racine.
That’s still not close to the up to 2 feet of snow that fell in states to the west of Wisconsin as the powerful system moved through after punishing southern California and then the parts of the Southwest last week.
The change will be dramatic for southern Wisconsin, which saw plentiful rain and warm temperatures over the weekend. Madison saw more than an inch of rain total, and on Sunday tied the record high of 54 for Dec. 29.
With the rain and snow, some area rivers may approach or exceed flood stage by mid-week, the Weather Service warned.
The snow Monday and Tuesday will conclude one of the least snowy Decembers ever in Madison, with just a half-inch having fallen through Sunday, 12.2 inches below normal.
The snow is expected to begin accumulating from northwest to southeast later Monday morning into the afternoon, with the greatest accumulations expected between 6 p.m. and midnight.
In Madison, rain and snow Monday will become all snow after 5 p.m. and mainly end by 5 a.m., with possible accumulation of less than a half-inch during the day Monday and 1 to 3 inches overnight, the Weather Service said.
The high Monday should be near 34, with west winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, and the overnight low around 26, with west winds around 20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.
On Tuesday, cloudy skies should gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31 and northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The low New Year’s Eve should be around 19, and New Year's Day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 38 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation return at 20% for rain after noon Thursday, 30% for rain Thursday night, 20% for rain and snow Friday through Saturday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, cloudy Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 43, 41, 35 and 34, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 32, 34, 27 and 24.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 54 at 2:34 p.m., 27 degrees above the normal high and tying the record high for Dec. 29, set in 1984.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 42 at 11:59 p.m., 29 degrees above the normal low and 63 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Dec. 29, set in 1880.
Officially, 0.57 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.25 inches, 0.41 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 46.11 inches of precipitation, 11.71 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 29 is 0.93 inches, set in 1914.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.5 inches, 12.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 16.2 inches, 0.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 29 is 4 inches, set in 1914.
