Update: A wind advisory for winds gusting up to 50 mph has been issued in Dane County, the winds on the back edge of showers and thunderstorms moving through the region. The advisory is in effect until 2 p.m.

Tree branches could come down, and trash cans and lawn furniture could be blown around. High-profile trucks might have a difficult time in the strong winds.

It could be a wild start weather wise to the Memorial Day weekend on Friday, with severe storms, and the threat of tornadoes, heading toward southern Wisconsin.

Heavy rain is expected, possibly at a 1- to 2-inch per hour rate, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for parts of south-central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin.

The watch is for Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha Counties, and is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning.

The heaviest rain is expected south of a line from Mineral point to Madison to Port Washington.

"Runoff from this heavy rainfall may results in areas of flash flooding, along with additional rises on area rivers," the Weather Service said.

A flash flood can be very dangerous, since it happens quickly, with little advance warning, so residents are asked to keep up with the forecast and weather conditions.

Thunderstorms are expected to roll through south-central, east-central and southeast Wisconsin beginning Friday afternoon through the overnight hours, with severe storms possible.

The storms could produce tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds in addition to the heavy rain.

A quarter-inch of rain has fallen so far in Madison as of 7 a.m. Friday, but there could be a break in the rain later in the morning. The high is expected to be around 70.

After a stormy night, rain should end Saturday morning, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 80 in the forecast.

Sunday also looks great, with sunshine and a high of 75, according to 27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier.

Showers and storms are expected to return on Memorial Day on Monday, with a high of 71.

Rain is also in the picture on Tuesday with a high of 73, and again on Wednesday with a high of 69.

Look for sunshine and 65 on Thursday.

Thursday's high of 71 was normal and 20 degrees below the record high of 91 for May 23, set in 1975.

The low of 52 was 4 degrees above normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 28 for the date, set in 1958.

No rain fell at the airport, keeping the May precipitation total at 3.41 inches, 0.86 inches above normal.

The record precipitation (rain and melted snow) total on May 23 was 3.64 inches in 1966.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 7.55 inches of precipitation, 0.60 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 13.05 inches of precipitation, 2.22 inches above normal.