UPDATE: Snow emergency canceled in Madison, Sun Prairie, Monona and McFarland

Next 12 Hours
The second night of the snow emergency in Madison has been canceled due to less snow than expected, the city said Sunday afternoon.
The Madison area escaped the brunt of a powerful storm Saturday that tracked more to the south than expected, but more snow is expected for Wisconsin Sunday night and again Monday night, according to forecasters. By Sunday morning, all Madison streets had been plowed with about 150 snow-removal vehicles set out overnight.
The city of Madison Streets Division crews are on standby for the snow predicted to come Sunday night and will be dispatched along the salt routes again as needed. The Monday morning commute could be "slick, snowy and slow," the city said, depending on the severity of the storm.
An active weather pattern that has taken hold also could bring snow and mixed precipitation Wednesday and again Friday to Wisconsin, though the National Weather Service said it’s too early to forecast possible totals.
Light snow will spread into southern Wisconsin Sunday evening and exit early Monday morning, with Madison possibly seeing another 1 to 2 inches, while less than a half-inch is possible Monday night, the Weather Service said.
Possible snow totals around the state include La Crosse 1 to 3 inches Sunday night and less than a half-inch Monday night; Eau Claire less than a half-inch Sunday, 1 to 3 inches Sunday night, and 1 to 2 inches Monday night; Green Bay around 2 inches Sunday night and less than an inch Monday night; Racine less than a half-inch Sunday night and less than a tenth of an inch of rain Monday night.
The snow Sunday night isn't likely to impact the Green Bay Packers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field, the Weather Service said.
Here's a look at the general timing for tonight's snowfall. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/t5xUKHeFhi— NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) January 12, 2020
Officially, just 1.7 inches of snow fell at the Dane County Regional Airport on Saturday, after some portions of Dane County got 2 to 3 inches on Friday, while some forecasts had the city getting double-digit totals from the two-wave storm.
The city of Madison and some surrounding municipalities had declared snow emergencies Saturday which have now all passed. In Madison, the snow emergency was supposed to last until Monday, while Monona, Sun Prairie and McFarland said the snow emergencies were in effect until Sunday early afternoon.
Alternate-side parking was in place in Madison until Sunday, although restrictions apply to most city streets through the winter regardless of weather. Areas that face the restrictions only during snow emergencies include streets on the Isthmus and in the Vilas, Greenbush and Bay Creek neighborhoods.
Monona, Sun Prairie and McFarland had also barred parking on any streets until Sunday. Other local municipalities have alternate-side parking restrictions through winter months regardless of weather.
Road conditions for the state are available by calling 511, using the 511 app, or going to the state’s 511 website.
In Madison on Sunday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 27 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, turning out of the southeast in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, snow will fall, mainly before 4 a.m., and possible totaling 1 to 2 inches as the low falls to around 25.
Monday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
There’s a 70% chance for snow overnight Monday into Tuesday, mixing with rain between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., turning to all rain after 4 a.m., with less than half an inch of snow possible as the low falls to around 32.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 20% Tuesday in the form of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then rain between 10 a.m. and noon; 40% for snow Wednesday; 20% for snow Wednesday night before midnight; 30% for snow after midnight Thursday night; 70% for rain and snow Friday; 80% for rain and snow Friday night; and 40% for snow Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly sunny Thursday, cloudy Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, with highs near 39, 32, 24, 36 and 31, and lows Tuesday night through Friday night around 19, 12, 13 and 21.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts a trace to 2 inches of snow Sunday night, flurries in the morning and a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday morning, light snow Wednesday, light snow Friday, and a wintry mix Friday night.
Brown said highs should range from 26 to 38 and lows from 9 to 23.
Saturday’s high in Madison was 30 at 2:03 a.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 11, set in 1880 and 2012.
Saturday’s low in Madison was 18 at 11:59 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 46 degrees above the record low of 28 below for Jan. 11, set in 1979.
Officially, 0.03 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Saturday, boosting Madison’s January and 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.51 inches, 0.06 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 2.03 inches, 0.16 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 11 is 0.75 inches, set in 1890.
Officially, 1.7 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Saturday, boosting Madison’s January and 2020 snow total to 1.7 inches, 2.8 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 4.6 inches, 13.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 20.3 inches, 1.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 11 is 6.5 inches, set in 1991.
Madison’s official snow depth is 2 inches.
