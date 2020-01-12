UPDATE: Snow emergency canceled in Madison, Sun Prairie, Monona and McFarland

The second night of the snow emergency in Madison has been canceled due to less snow than expected, the city said Sunday afternoon.

The Madison area escaped the brunt of a powerful storm Saturday that tracked more to the south than expected, but more snow is expected for Wisconsin Sunday night and again Monday night, according to forecasters. By Sunday morning, all Madison streets had been plowed with about 150 snow-removal vehicles set out overnight.

The city of Madison Streets Division crews are on standby for the snow predicted to come Sunday night and will be dispatched along the salt routes again as needed. The Monday morning commute could be "slick, snowy and slow," the city said, depending on the severity of the storm.

An active weather pattern that has taken hold also could bring snow and mixed precipitation Wednesday and again Friday to Wisconsin, though the National Weather Service said it’s too early to forecast possible totals.

Light snow will spread into southern Wisconsin Sunday evening and exit early Monday morning, with Madison possibly seeing another 1 to 2 inches, while less than a half-inch is possible Monday night, the Weather Service said.