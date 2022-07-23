Update: Severe thunderstorm warning expanded for Dane County, Madison now included

6:35 p.m. Update: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been expanded in both distance and time for Dane County as storms gradually move to the south and east. Madison is now included in the warning and it's now in effect until 7:45 p.m. Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and up to half dollar size hail are expected. Continue to remain indoors until these storms pass.
5:45 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northern Dane County until 6:15 p.m. Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. This activity is expected to gradually move to the south and east across the county. Remain indoors until these storms pass.
Continue to monitor this article for the latest updates as storms move over the Madison area.