Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Dane County, chance for flooding continues Saturday night

8:30 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled for all of Dane County and heavy rain has departed the area for the time being. However, beginning around 11:00 p.m., a new area of scattered showers and storms is expected to move across southern Wisconsin. While no hail or tornadoes are expected, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will occur in spots. With up to 1.5 inches of rain having already fallen across the county, any additional heavy rain could cause flooding, particularly in low lying and poorly drained locations. This last round of rain is expected to exit our area by 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

7:50 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled for all but the far southeastern corner of Dane County. Quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph will continue to be possible here until approximately 8:30 p.m. Isolated reports of broken tree limbs and power poles are starting to come in from across the county.

7:30 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues. The heaviest rain has now moved southeast of Madison and is peaking over southeastern Dane County. Quarter and penny size hail has been reported in multiple locations across Dane County. With up to one inch of rain having fallen and heavy rain continuing, a Flood Advisory is also in effect for east central Dane County, including Madison, until 10:15 p.m. Flooded roads are possible in low lying and poorly drained locations.

7:00 p.m. Update: Storms are peaking over Madison now. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny size hail are still expected. Continue to remain indoors until this activity passes.

6:35 p.m. Update: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been expanded in both distance and time for Dane County as storms gradually move to the south and east. Madison is now included in the warning and it's now in effect until 7:45 p.m. Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and up to half dollar size hail are expected. Continue to remain indoors until these storms pass.

5:45 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northern Dane County until 6:15 p.m. Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. This activity is expected to gradually move to the south and east across the county. Remain indoors until these storms pass.