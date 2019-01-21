Shoveled out yet? Good thing. The second major snowstorm to hit southern Wisconsin in less than a week arrives Tuesday morning. By the time the snow stops falling early Wednesday, the Madison area could have up to 7 inches of new snow.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch early Monday morning for a dozen counties in south-central, southeastern and east-central Wisconsin, from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Southeastern Wisconsin was expected to get slightly less snow, between 2 and 5 inches, accompanied in some areas by rain and sleet, with ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.
Counties under the winter storm watch include Dane, Columbia, Iowa, Dodge, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sauk, Washington and Ozaukee.
Other counties in southern and southeastern Wisconsin are under a winter weather advisory from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. They include Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth and Waukesha counties.
Also under a winter storm watch are the counties of La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Crawford, Richland, Vernon and Grant, with up to 6 inches of snow in the forecast.
The storm produced plenty of snow in the Rockies on Monday and was expected to move into into the Upper Midwest by Tuesday.
Farther to the south rain is expected in Illinois and across the lower Great Lakes, so there could be a band of freezing rain between the snow and rain which could also affect travel.
For updated road travel conditions, go to the Wisconsin highway travel map online at 511wi.gov.
In advance of the snow, Madison was dealing with the coldest temperatures so far this winter. Temperatures dropped to 13 below at the Dane County Regional Airport Monday morning, with wind chills dropping to 25 below.
Clouds were expected to move in Monday night and stay through the better part of the week. Tuesday's high is expected to reach 27, with snow developing in the morning, said 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans.
Wednesday's high should hit 22, then colder air moves in once again.
The Weather Service is looking at a high near 19 on Thursday, but only 3 on Friday and 10 on Saturday.
Lows are expected to drop to below zero early Friday morning and early Saturday morning.
The sun returns on Friday and sticks around through the weekend, with just a slight chance of snow on Sunday and a high of 10.
Borremans said we could see more snow next Monday with a high of 18.
Sunday's high of 8 was 18 degrees below normal and 45 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 20, set in 1906.
The low of 12 below was 23 degrees below normal and 15 degrees above the record low of 27 below for the date, set in 1994.
No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the January and 2019 total at 1.54 inches, 0.74 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Jan. 20 was 1.11 inches, which came down as the record snowfall of 9.4 inches for the date.
In the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 3.64 inches of precipitation, 1.10 inches above normal.
The January snowfall total stayed at 4.9 inches, 3.4 inches below normal.
Since Dec. 1, Madison has received 10.8 inches of snow, 11.0 inches below normal, and 14.2 inches for the snow season, 11.7 inches below normal.