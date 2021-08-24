Update: Confidence growing for storms that could be severe developing Tuesday afternoon

Next 12 Hours
The National Weather Service said confidence is growing for the development Tuesday afternoon of thunderstorms that could be severe, and offer some relief for southern Wisconsin as heat index values soar into the 90s on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Ben Miller said that while widespread organized severe weather is not expected, some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging straight line winds the primary threat, and heavy rain also possible.
The best chance for the strongest storms will be early afternoon into early evening, with storms north and west of Madison in the late morning, moving south and east into the early evening to southeastern Wisconsin.
Almost all of the lower two-thirds of Wisconsin is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is the second of five levels. The rest of the state is under a marginal risk, the lowest level.
Heat index values will reach well into the 90s Tuesday, and might even crack 100 on Wednesday, when there is uncertainty on the amount of cloud cover and rain, which would keep temperatures a little cooler, said Mark Gehring, National Weather Service lead forecaster.
Chances for storms will continue through the weekend, which would help ease what remains a very dry 2021 for the area. Officially, 0.18 inches of rain fell Monday at the Dane County Regional Airport, but Madison remains 0.53 inches below normal for August, and 10.09 inches below normal for the year.
Rounds of flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts are expected across the region through midweek, AccuWeather reported.
"While a major outbreak of severe thunderstorms is not anticipated, the main threats from the thunderstorms will be from strong wind gusts that can reach as high as 80 mph and flash flooding in some cases," AccuWeather meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said.
Wind gusts as high as 91 miles per hour were reported in South Dakota Monday night, AccuWeather said.
The pattern will be set up by a bubble of strong high pressure with hot and humid air that is forecast to linger over Oklahoma through Wednesday, with storms developing over the northern edge of the hot and humid air.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms, possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, with partly sunny skies, a high near 89, heat index values as high as 97, and south winds at 5 to 10 mph, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 50% chance for showers and storms overnight as the low falls to around 72.
Wednesday again has a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly before 10 a.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 88, heat index values as high as 95, and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 20% Wednesday night; 40% Thursday; 60% Thursday night, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 50% Friday and Friday night; 30% Saturday and Saturday night; and 40% Sunday and Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday through Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 84, 85, 86, 85 and 78, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 66, 64, 69, 69 and 61.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible storms Tuesday, mainly later in the day; possible isolated showers and storms overnight; possible storms Wednesday, later on Thursday through Friday night; a possible isolated storm Saturday; and possible storms Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near90, 89, 85, 87, 89, 87 and 79, and overnight lows around 73, 68, 67, 70, 70 and 63.
Monday’s high in Madison was 87 at 4:21 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 98 for Aug. 23, set in 1947.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 60 at 4:14 a.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 43 for Aug. 23, set in 1952.
Officially, 0.18 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s August total to 2.6 inches, 0.53 inches below normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 8.78 inches, 4.14 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 15.96 inches, 10.09 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 23 is 3 inches in 1910.